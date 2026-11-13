Shares of American Vanguard CorporationAVD have lost 6.4% since reporting results for the third quarter of 2026 compared with the S&P 500 index’s 3.3% return. Over the past month, the stock has fallen 20.2% compared with the S&P 500’s 2% decline.

American Vanguard reported net sales of $108.4 million, down 9% from $119.3 million a year earlier. Its loss per share widened to 61 cents from 43 cents, while net loss increased to $17.7 million from $12.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA was break-even compared with $8.3 million in the prior-year quarter, as weaker international demand and rising costs outweighed operating efficiencies.

American Vanguard Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Vanguard Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Vanguard Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Vanguard Corporation Quote

International Weakness Leads Sales Decline

U.S. Crop sales declined 2% year over year to $42.3 million. Higher sales of growth regulators, Thimet and fungicides were more than offset by weaker soil fumigant and herbicide sales. Folex sales doubled as purchases shifted to the quarter from the second quarter.

U.S. Specialty sales slipped year over year 2% to $18.9 million. Growth in turf fungicides and mosquito-control product Naled failed to offset lower ornamental and insect growth regulator sales, reflecting customer inventory stocking patterns.

International sales fell 17% to $47.2 million. El Niño brought drought and excessive rainfall to Central America, while Mexico faced low crop prices and generic competition. Elevated copper costs and delayed grower purchases hurt Brazil. Growth in Ecuador and stronger Australian performance provided partial offsets.

Freight Inflation Erodes Margins

The gross margin contracted to 24.2% from 28.7%. Higher freight costs accounted for approximately 250 basis points of the decline, with raw material inflation and weaker fixed-cost absorption adding pressure. Improved manufacturing performance partly cushioned these effects.

Adjusted operating expenses declined to $27.8 million from $28.6 million, reflecting productivity gains. However, operating loss widened to $8 million from $6.5 million. Net interest expenses increased to $9.1 million from $4.9 million, weighing on earnings.

CEO Dak Kaye said that distributors and retailers continued buying close to consumption and maintaining lean inventories. Management is pursuing price increases, but earlier adjustments covered only first-half inflation and had yet to catch up with subsequent cost increases.

Liquidity Improves as Prepayments Rise

Cash totaled $83.9 million at Sept. 30 compared with $12.4 million at December-end. Net trade working capital declined 14% year over year to $137.3 million, supported by stronger prepayments and lower inventory. Nine-month operating cash outflow narrowed to $12.3 million from $27.1 million.

Total debt was $267.7 million. Net debt declined approximately $40 million sequentially to $183.8 million, although it remained above the year-earlier $165.5 million. Gross leverage under the first-lien loan covenant was 6.5 times against a 6.7-times maximum, leaving limited headroom.

Management viewed the 44% year-over-year increase in quarterly prepayments as evidence of customer commitment ahead of the 2027 planting season.

Full-Year Outlook Reduced

American Vanguard lowered its 2026 revenue outlook to $500-$530 million from $530-$550 million and the adjusted EBITDA guidance to $36-$40 million from $44-$48 million.

For the fourth quarter, management projected sales of $166 million, suggesting a 10% year-over-year rise, and adjusted EBITDA of $21 million, indicating 25% growth. Higher volumes, improved product mix, manufacturing efficiencies and expense savings are expected to offset continued freight pressure and the absence of prior-year royalty income.

Kaye cautioned that execution remained necessary to achieve the forecast. Longer term, management targets an annualized revenue run rate exceeding $600 million by the second half of 2028 and double-digit EBITDA margins.

The product strategy includes launching Duro LQ, a liquid corn insecticide, in the fourth quarter. Management’s broader goal is 50 product launches generating $100 million in annualized revenues by 2030.

Other Developments

At quarter-end, American Vanguard acquired four U.S. brands and registrations from Syngenta for $9.5 million, comprising $5 million upfront and $4.5 million payable a year later. It also signed a distribution agreement with Sipcam Agro. Management expects the combined additions to generate $15-$20 million in annualized revenues over the next 12 months.

Earlier restructuring, including consolidating Los Angeles synthesis production in Alabama, began delivering savings. Management expects at least $4 million in annual savings from this move and $500,000 from relocating headquarters to Irvine, although transportation inflation outweighed the operational benefits during the quarter.

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