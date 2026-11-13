Wall Street has remained volatile for most of this year, with AI-related tech stocks being the recent casualty. Consumer confidence has remained low as concerns grow over a slowing economy. Geopolitical tensions, high inflation and the recent fears over a crackdown on AI spending have unsettled markets.

With market volatility and economic uncertainty continuing to weigh on investor sentiment, conservative investors may find dividend-paying stocks attractive for generating consistent income while managing risk. Regular dividend payouts can provide a dependable source of returns and potentially cushion portfolios against market fluctuations.

Here are three dividend-paying stocks worth adding to investors' watchlists: ConocoPhillips COP, Nelnet, Inc.NNI and Automatic Data Processing, Inc.ADP.

Multiple Concerns Rattle Stocks

Volatility intensified over the past two weeks on Wall Street, with tech stocks suffering the most. Investors have been rotating out of AI-focused tech stocks in the wake of the recent midterm election results that saw Democrats win both the Senate and House.

Investors fear that a win by the Democrats could lead to slower spending on data centers, where several tech giants have been aggressively investing. Concerns had already existed over the sky-high valuations of tech stocks and their potential, which had unsettled markets.

The situation took a worse turn last week, with the Nasdaq suffering its worst single-day decline in 19 months and entering correction territory. The tech-heavy index has since recovered marginally, but the worries are far from over.

High inflation, which has been triggered by the ongoing U.S.-Iran war, remains a major concern for the Federal Reserve. Surging oil prices, owing to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, have led to a sharp jump in prices of goods and services, pushing inflation up.

The consumer price index (CPI) jumped 0.4% month over month in October, after rising 0.6% in September and above the consensus estimate of 0.3%. Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy, increased 0.3%, above analysts’ expectations of 0.2%. This is the third straight month in which CPI rose by 0.4% or more.

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by a quarter percentage point in September in its bid to tame inflation but the challenge is far from over. The October CPI reading now gives the central bank enough reason to go for another hike before the end of this year.

3 Stocks That Recently Declared Dividend Hikes

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is primarily involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Considering proved reserves and production, COP is among the largest explorers and producers in the world. ConocoPhillips has a strong presence across conventional and unconventional plays in 15 countries. COP has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

On Nov. 5, ConocoPhillips announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.93 a share on Dec. 1. COP has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Over the past five years, ConocoPhillips has increased its dividend 12 times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 36% of earnings. Check ConocoPhillips’ dividend history here.

Nelnet

Nelnet is an educational finance company and is focused on providing quality student loan products and services nationwide. NNI offers a broad range of student loan and financial services and technology-based products, including student loan origination and lending, guarantee servicing, and a suite of software solutions. Nelnet has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)

On Nov. 4, Nelnet declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.36 a share on Dec. 5. NNI has a dividend yield of 1.04%. Over the past five years, Nelnet has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 18% of earnings. Check Nelnet’s dividend history here.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing is one of the leading providers of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) technology solutions, including payroll, talent management, Human Resources and benefits administration and time and attendance management, to employers around the world. ADP delivers its global HCM strategy and makes investments in strategic areas and technology to strengthen its business model and support continued growth. Automatic Data Processing has a Zacks Rank #2.

On Nov. 10, Automatic Data Processing announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $1.90 a share on Jan. 1, 2027. ADP has a dividend yield of 2.22%. Over the past five years, Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 59% of earnings. Check Automatic Data Processing’s dividend history here.

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