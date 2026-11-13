Nebius Group N.V.NBIS emphasized accelerating AI infrastructure demand, improving contract economics and substantial capacity expansion during its third-quarter 2026 earnings call.

Management outlined ambitious 2027 growth targets while addressing deployment delays, rising capital expenditures and customer-backed financing. The discussion centered on converting strong demand into profitable growth.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 61 cents. Revenues surged 571% year over year to $980.8 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $916.8 million.

Nebius Group N.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Nebius Group N.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Nebius Group N.V. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nebius Group N.V. Quote

Nebius Targets Fourfold Revenue Growth in 2027

Chief Financial Officer Dado Alonso projected 2027 revenues of $12 billion to $13 billion, representing approximately fourfold growth. Management expects pretax breakeven in the fourth quarter of 2027.

For 2026, revenues are now projected at $3 billion to $3.2 billion, narrowing the previous $3 billion to $3.4 billion range.

Alonso attributed the revision to delays at third-party facilities. The company maintained its approximately 40% adjusted EBITDA margin target for 2026.

NBIS Faces Capacity Deployment Challenges

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Arkady Volozh acknowledged construction delays at colocation facilities, including New Jersey, which have shifted some revenue recognition into 2027.

During questioning from BNP Paribas, Chief Product and Infrastructure Officer Andrey Korolenko identified changes in temporary power arrangements as the primary cause of delays at Vineland.

Korolenko emphasized that company-owned facilities should provide greater scheduling control. Most new capacity scheduled for 2027 will come from Nebius-operated sites.

Nebius Sees Improving Contract Economics

Volozh highlighted strengthening customer commitments, with third-quarter agreements exceeding $25 million per megawatt, compared with $20 million to $25 million previously.

Customer prepayments now cover more than 100% of capital expenditures associated with newly contracted capacity, compared with 50% to 60% in the preceding quarter.

Chief Revenue Officer Marc Boroditsky told Goldman Sachs that flexible contract structures allow Nebius to adjust its financing requirements. More than 90% of third-quarter contracted value included prepayments.

NBIS Outlines Substantial Funding Requirements

Alonso raised the 2026 capital expenditure outlook to approximately $27 billion from the previous $20 billion to $25 billion range.

For 2027, management anticipates spending $40 billion to $45 billion, with 75% to 85% expected to be funded through customer prepayments and asset-backed financing.

The company projects $17 billion to $20 billion in customer prepayments during 2027. Alonso emphasized that investment-grade customer contracts and financing flexibility underpin the expansion strategy.

Nebius Expands Its AI Software Platform

Chief Business Officer Roman Chernin highlighted growing adoption of Token Factory, the company's managed inference platform, which supports model deployment and optimization.

Volozh expects the platform to reach several hundred million dollars in annual recurring revenues, supported by infrastructure ownership and favorable operating costs.

Boroditsky also highlighted multiyear enterprise agreements involving Databricks, Datadog, Snowflake and Palantir. These relationships broaden the company's reach beyond AI-native customers.

NBIS Addresses Revenue Quality and Margin Questions

During questioning from Wolfe Research, Chief Operating Officer Ophir Nave explained that approximately $325 million in nonrecurring quarterly revenues came from initial asset-light infrastructure partnerships.

Nave clarified that the company's 2027 revenue forecast excludes potential contributions from additional asset-light arrangements.

Responding to Compass Point Research, Alonso cautioned against annualizing third-quarter margins. He explained that infrastructure commissioning creates timing differences between operating expenses and recognized revenues.

Nebius Maintains Focus on Execution

Management's commentary reflected confidence in customer demand and pricing, alongside caution regarding infrastructure delivery schedules.

The company's priorities remain expanding owned capacity, strengthening prepayment arrangements and improving profitability while managing substantial investment requirements.

Zacks Rank and Style Scores Signal Prospects

NBIS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating favorable near-term earnings estimate revision trends. Its Growth Score of B highlights relatively attractive growth characteristics, while Value, Momentum and VGM Scores of C indicate more moderate positioning across those factors. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The combination of a favorable Zacks Rank and Growth Score supports its growth-oriented profile, although the broader Style Scores present a mixed picture. The Zacks Rank remains subject to change as analysts revise their earnings estimates following the reported quarterly results.

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