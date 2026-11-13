Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM used its third-quarter 2026 earnings call to outline a shift from financial recovery toward expansion, with its RaceControl subscription platform central to the plan.

Management highlighted recurring revenue growth, an approaching console release and opportunities for a broader game portfolio. Executives also emphasized disciplined investment rather than committing to near-term financial targets.

MSGM Sees RaceControl as a Larger Revenue Engine

Chief executive officer Stephen Hood said RaceControl has developed into a recurring-revenue business less dependent on individual game launches. He emphasized deeper integration with future titles and efforts to convert more players into paying subscribers.

The platform had more than 45,000 paid subscribers at September-end, up more than 157% year over year. Monthly recurring revenues reached approximately $282,000 in October, supporting annual recurring revenues of about $3.4 million.

Chief financial officer Peter Hansen-Chambers said the new in-house web portal planned for December will eliminate a technology partner's 10% share of RaceControl revenues. The portal will serve players across mobile, tablet and desktop devices.

Motorsport Games Extends Le Mans Ultimate's Reach

Hood reported that Le Mans Ultimate surpassed 2 million combined sales, comprising more than 520,000 base-game copies and 1.5 million downloadable content units. He emphasized repeat content purchases as an important engagement driver.

The first U.S. Track Pack delivered the game's largest DLC launch-day revenue, while a second pack arrived in September. A third pack remains scheduled for December, with additional content planned throughout 2027.

Hood said a playable console version is running on PlayStation and Xbox, ahead of an internal December milestone. Responding to a Sidoti analyst, he reaffirmed a 2027 launch target while declining to specify the launch window more precisely.

MSGM Addresses Margin Durability and Development

During the analyst discussion, Sidoti questioned whether recent gross margin gains could continue. Hansen-Chambers credited RaceControl's growing contribution but noted that console distribution and continued reliance on Steam could influence future margins.

Third-quarter gross margin reached 88%, compared with 80.7% a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA rose 75.7% to $1.8 million, supported by increased revenues and improving profitability.

Hansen-Chambers clarified that lower reported development expenses did not represent reduced investment. The company capitalized $1.7 million in development costs during the first nine months, while approximately $0.69 million in U.K. video games tax relief reduced third-quarter expenses.

Motorsport Games Builds Capacity for Growth

Hansen-Chambers said the company generated $4.1 million in operating cash flow over the first nine months, ending September with $5.4 million in cash. Working capital was $4.2 million against negative $2.2 million at year-end 2024.

Management is reviewing the corporate structure and pursuing partnerships to reduce dependence on a single title. Investment decisions will prioritize opportunities offering clear returns.

Asked about F1 Arcade, executives described the Kindred Concepts relationship as valuable but not a major current revenue contributor. Hood said discussions about additional opportunities continue, including broader use of Motorsport Games technology.

MSGM Keeps Financial Outlook Measured

Hansen-Chambers declined to provide forward financial guidance, noting that game releases, real-world racing events and seasonality can make quarterly results uneven. He encouraged evaluating performance across multiple quarters.

Revenues increased 21.8% to $3.78 million, slightly below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.79 million. Earnings of 6 cents per share also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents.

Motorsport Games Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Motorsport Games Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Motorsport Games Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Motorsport Games Inc. Quote

Hood said the company is nearing decisions on longer-term projects involving partners, licensing and new capabilities. Management hopes to share more on its next earnings call after agreements are signed.

Motorsport Games Turns Toward Its Next Phase

Hood characterized the turnaround as completed and described the next phase as a push toward a larger, more diversified company. His emphasis remained on extending the existing franchise while developing new opportunities.

Hansen-Chambers reinforced that message through balance-sheet strength, organizational efficiency and disciplined capital allocation. Near-term priorities center on RaceControl's transition, continued content releases and console development.

MSGM's Zacks Rank and Style Scores

MSGM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), alongside Value, Growth and VGM Scores of A and a Momentum Score of C. The A grades indicate favorable valuation and growth characteristics, while the Momentum Score reflects a less favorable assessment of price trends. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Style Scores complement the earnings-estimate-revision-focused Zacks Rank, with the strongest combinations generally involving ranks of #1 or #2 (Buy) and A or B scores. The current Hold rank warrants a measured interpretation and may change as analysts revise estimates following the results.







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