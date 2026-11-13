Shares of Canterbury Park Holding CorporationCPHC have lost 0.6% since reporting third-quarter 2026 results against the S&P 500 index’s 1% return. Over the past month, the stock has declined 1.8% compared with the S&P 500’s fall of 2%.

Earnings & Revenue Performance

Canterbury reported revenues of $19.1 million, up 4.2% from $18.3 million a year earlier. Earnings per share increased 80% to 18 cents from 10 cents, while net income rose 96.8% to $959,000 from $487,000. Higher casino revenues and relatively stable operating expenses drove the improvement, allowing profit growth to substantially outpace sales growth.

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Canterbury Park Holding Corporation Quote

Casino Growth Offsets Racing & Event Weakness

Casino revenues increased 13.8% year-over-year to $10.2 million from $8.9 million, supported by greater visitation and spending per visit. Table games drop rose 17%, while a higher hold percentage also supported performance. Food and beverage revenues increased 2.9% to $3.6 million.

However, pari-mutuel revenues declined 9.5% year-over-year to $2.9 million. Smaller average race fields reduced out-of-state wagering handle, highlighting continued challenges in the racing business. Other revenues fell 9.8% to $2.4 million, primarily reflecting lower admission revenues from non-racing events as Canterbury held fewer concerts.

The revenue mix therefore remained uneven: stronger casino activity and food sales offset weakness in racing and entertainment. The quarter’s overall growth depended heavily on the casino’s performance.

Cost Discipline Expands Operating Margins

Operating expenses increased just 0.7% to $17.4 million from $17.3 million. Other operating expenses rose $152,000, largely because of higher real estate taxes, while costs of food, beverage and other sales increased $78,000 alongside higher sales.

These pressures were partly offset by a $136,000 reduction in professional and contracted services, and a $61,000 decline in advertising and marketing expenses. Lower promotional spending reflected fewer concert events, linking part of the expense savings to reduced entertainment activity.

Operating income increased year over year to $1.7 million from $1.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, climbed 27.8% to $3.8 million, with its margin expanding to 20.1% from 16.3%.

Below operating income, equity investment losses narrowed to $852,000 from $936,000, primarily reflecting depreciation, amortization and interest expenses associated with the Doran Canterbury joint ventures. Income tax expenses increased to $420,000 from $156,000, partially offsetting the stronger operating results.

Management Emphasizes Operating Leverage & Liquidity

CEO Randy Sampson attributed the quarter’s profitability gains to operating leverage and disciplined cost management despite inflation, including higher labor costs. He said that Canterbury was approaching the end of several years of elevated capital expenditure focused primarily on longer-term real estate opportunities.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $21.3 million as of Sept. 30 compared with $15.8 million at the end of 2025. The operating cash flow for the first nine months increased to approximately $11 million from $9 million a year earlier. The company had no outstanding borrowings under its $5-million revolving credit facility.

Management believes that available funds, investments, credit capacity and operating cash generation can cover regular operations and planned development spending for at least 12 months.

Lower Capital Requirements Shape 2027 Outlook

Sampson expects significantly lower capital requirements in 2027, supporting a meaningful cash flow improvement and greater flexibility to return capital to shareholders. Canterbury did not provide numerical revenue or earnings guidance.

At quarter-end, $930,000 remained to be spent on tax increment financing infrastructure obligations. Management expects the fourth quarter to conclude significant development infrastructure spending and anticipates making its final equity contribution to Doran Canterbury I before year-end in connection with an expected refinancing.

Canterbury also expects $900,000 in additional tax increment financing receipts in late 2026 or early 2027. Reimbursement depends on future tax revenues from developed properties, introducing uncertainty over recovery timing and amounts, although management considers the recorded receivable fully collectible.

Winners Circle and Boardwalk Kitchen & Bar are currently generating approximately $87,000 in combined quarterly cash flow to Canterbury. Management expects the Doran Canterbury I and II ventures to become cash flow positive on a combined basis in 2027.

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