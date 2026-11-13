T1 Energy Inc.TE focused on securing financing for its G2_Austin solar cell facility at the center of the third-quarter 2026 earnings call. Management acknowledged financing delays while emphasizing stronger customer demand, improving module pricing and construction progress.

The company also highlighted new offtake agreements, revised production targets and the potential benefits of U.S. trade policies. However, near-term liquidity and profitability remain important considerations as T1 Energy advances its domestic manufacturing strategy.

Third-quarter revenues of $196.6 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $274.8 million. The reported loss of 12 cents per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

T1 Energy Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

T1 Energy Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

T1 Energy Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | T1 Energy Inc Quote

T1 Energy Prioritizes G2 Financing

CEO and chairman Daniel Barcelo acknowledged investor frustration over delays in securing comprehensive financing for G2_Austin Phase 1. Barcelo identified closing a primarily debt-based funding package as management's highest priority.

CFO Evan Calio confirmed that negotiations with certain institutional investors are proceeding under exclusivity arrangements with exceptions. The company previously secured $50 million through convertible notes to bridge construction funding.

Liquidity remains a consideration. T1 Energy ended September with $137 million in total cash, including $59.5 million unrestricted. Management is matching construction spending with anticipated financing availability.

TE Clarifies Construction Timeline

During the ROTH Capital Partners Q&A, analysts questioned financing delays and their implications for G2's operational schedule.

Barcelo clarified that the delays were not attributable to Section 232 policy developments. Assuming financing closes by year-end, management expects construction, installation, commissioning and ramp-up to progress through approximately mid-2027.

Management emphasized that G2's steel structure is complete, production equipment has reached the United States and mechanical, electrical and plumbing installation is underway. These milestones support continued construction progress while financing negotiations continue.

T1 Energy Sees Stronger Pricing and Demand

Barcelo highlighted improving solar module economics following the Section 232 proclamation. Management cited leading-edge pricing in the mid-30-cent-per-watt range for modules using imported cells and mid-40-cent levels for domestic-cell products.

T1 Energy secured nearly 1.6 gigawatts of additional offtake agreements in October, bringing contracted 2027 capacity above 3.5 gigawatts. Its combined contract backlog and commercial pipeline for 2027-2029 exceeds 22.8 gigawatts.

The Commerce Department also granted an import waiver covering up to 1.725 gigawatts of solar cells. During questioning from ROTH Capital Partners, chief legal and policy officer Andy Munro described ongoing discussions regarding additional onshoring relief, without committing to an approval date.

TE Raises Production Ambitions Despite Margin Pressure

Management narrowed its 2026 G1_Dallas production forecast to 4-4.2 gigawatts and established a preliminary 2027 target of 5.3 gigawatts.

Third-quarter production reached 1,056 megawatts, including 326 megawatts deliberately added to inventory for future deliveries. Calio explained that production costs incurred ahead of revenue recognition weighed on profitability.

Third-quarter gross margin was 8.5%, with adjusted EBITDA of negative $16.4 million. Higher selling, general and administrative expenses also pressured results.

T1 Energy Addresses Cash Conversion and Costs

Calio identified monetization of Section 45X production tax credits as another liquidity priority. The company generated $155.3 million in credits through September but faces delays converting those benefits into cash.

Management also discussed higher organizational, legal and transaction expenses associated with financing negotiations and preparing G2 for operations. Calio expects the expanded cost structure to support greater operating leverage as production scales.

During BTIG's questioning, executives confirmed that customer prepayments remain among their financing tools. Separately, it signed a nonbinding agreement to explore redeveloping its Norwegian Giga Arctic property into a data center without additional T1 equity investment.

TE Maintains Its Integrated Manufacturing Strategy

Management reiterated its annualized adjusted EBITDA run-rate target of $375 million to $450 million following G2 Phase 1 integration, increasing to $650 million to $750 million at full integrated production.

Barcelo's overarching message emphasized completing G2 financing, securing higher-priced customer contracts and developing a domestic solar supply chain. Execution timing and capital availability remain central to those objectives.

Zacks Rank and Style Scores Signal Mixed Prospects

TE currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), reflecting an unfavorable earnings-estimate revision outlook. The stock’s Value Score of D indicates relatively weak valuation characteristics, while its Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of A reflect more favorable growth and price momentum attributes.

The stock's VGM Score of B indicates favorable combined style characteristics. However, the weaker Zacks Rank tempers those positive signals, as earnings-estimate revisions remain central to the ranking system. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise their estimates following the latest quarterly results.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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