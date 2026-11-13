Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO highlighted accelerating artificial intelligence infrastructure demand, broad-based networking momentum and improving operating efficiency during its first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings call.

Management raised its annual outlook, citing stronger hyperscaler spending and enterprise networking investments. However, an increasing hardware mix and component costs remain important considerations for profitability.

Cisco reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.40 per share, up 40% year over year, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33. Revenues rose 24% to $18.52 billion, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.13 billion.

Cisco Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cisco Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cisco Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cisco Systems, Inc. Quote

Cisco Raises Fiscal 2027 Outlook

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Patterson projected fiscal 2027 revenues of $74.8 billion to $75.8 billion, with non-GAAP earnings of $5.47 to $5.53 per share.

For the second quarter, revenues are expected between $18 billion and $18.2 billion, while non-GAAP earnings are projected at $1.34 to $1.36 per share.

Patterson attributed the stronger outlook to accelerating demand and operating leverage. Management expects non-GAAP operating margin to reach approximately 36% for fiscal 2027.

CSCO Sees Accelerating Hyperscaler AI Spending

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Charles Robbins raised the fiscal 2027 hyperscaler AI infrastructure revenue target to $9 billion from $7.5 billion, representing more than double the prior year's level.

Cisco secured three additional AI design wins during the quarter, including two involving Silicon One P200-powered systems and another involving 1.6-terabit optics.

Responding to Evercore ISI, Robbins attributed the higher target to continued customer orders and improved visibility. He emphasized that the increase reflected stronger demand rather than a fundamental change in strategy.

Cisco Highlights a Multiyear Networking Opportunity

Robbins characterized networking demand as an early-stage, multiyear expansion opportunity. Product orders increased 21%, while networking orders advanced 28%, marking nine consecutive quarters of double-digit growth.

Enterprise orders rose 15%, while public-sector orders increased 13%. Campus networking orders advanced 14%, reflecting continued infrastructure modernization.

Addressing Bank of America, Robbins identified hyperscaler investment, campus upgrades, security modernization, sovereign infrastructure and hybrid data centers as five important growth drivers.

CSCO Expands Security and AI Capabilities

Robbins highlighted improving security momentum, with orders excluding Splunk growing approximately 15%. Firewall orders increased more than 30% for the third consecutive quarter.

Cisco AI Defense now protects more than 2 trillion tokens monthly. The company also expanded its security capabilities through integrations involving Anthropic's Claude Mythos cybersecurity model.

During Morgan Stanley's questioning, Patterson noted that security revenues increased 7%, exceeding earlier expectations. Management anticipates further improvement in Splunk and broader security growth throughout fiscal 2027.

Cisco Balances Growth With Margin Pressures

Patterson reported a non-GAAP operating margin of 37.8%, supported by revenue growth and expense discipline. However, non-GAAP gross margin declined 250 basis points to 65.6%.

He attributed the pressure primarily to higher hardware exposure and memory costs, partially offset by pricing actions and productivity improvements.

Responding to JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, Patterson highlighted strategic supply agreements and operational efficiencies. He maintained expectations for full-year gross margin slightly below 65%.

CSCO Addresses Demand Sustainability

During questioning from Melius Research, Robbins described neocloud exposure as relatively immaterial and emphasized conservative credit practices. He clarified that the company's hyperscaler AI revenue forecast excludes neocloud customers.

Responding to UBS, Robbins acknowledged uneven quarterly AI ordering patterns and emphasized revenue as a clearer measure of business progress.

Patterson added that the increased annual revenue outlook reflects contributions from both hyperscalers and the broader core business, demonstrating demand beyond AI infrastructure.

Cisco Maintains an Execution-Focused Approach

Management's commentary reflected confidence in sustained networking demand, supported by AI infrastructure expansion and enterprise modernization.

Robbins emphasized continued investment in innovation, while Patterson highlighted expense discipline, cash generation and shareholder returns as priorities supporting profitable growth.

Zacks Rank and Style Scores Signal Prospects

CSCO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating favorable near-term earnings estimate revision trends. Its Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of A highlight attractive growth characteristics and price momentum, respectively. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

However, the Value Score of F and VGM Score of C indicate a less favorable valuation profile and mixed overall positioning. The Zacks Rank may change as analysts revise their earnings estimates following the latest quarterly results.

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