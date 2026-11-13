Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 13:

Valero Energy Corporation VLO: This integrated energy companyhas a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.1% over the last 60 days.

Valero Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Valero Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Valero Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Valero Energy Corporation Quote

Valero's shares gained 9.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Valero Energy Corporation Price

Valero Energy Corporation Price

Valero Energy Corporation price | Valero Energy Corporation Quote

Phillips 66 PSX: This integrated downstream energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.1% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 Price and Consensus

Phillips 66 Price and Consensus

Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote

Phillips’ shares gained 13.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Phillips 66 Price

Phillips 66 price | Phillips 66 Quote

Acadian Asset Management Inc. AAMI: Thisasset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Acadian Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Acadian Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Acadian Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Acadian Asset Management Inc. Quote

Acadian Asset Management’s shares gained 3.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Acadian Asset Management Inc. Price

Acadian Asset Management Inc. Price

Acadian Asset Management Inc. price | Acadian Asset Management Inc. Quote

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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