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Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 13th
By Zacks Equity Research,7 days ago
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 13:
Valero Energy Corporation VLO: This integrated energy companyhas a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.1% over the last 60 days.
Valero Energy Corporation Price and Consensus
Valero Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Valero Energy Corporation Quote
Valero's shares gained 9.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Valero Energy Corporation Price
Valero Energy Corporation price | Valero Energy Corporation Quote
Phillips 66 PSX: This integrated downstream energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.1% over the last 60 days.
Phillips 66 Price and Consensus
Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote
Phillips’ shares gained 13.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Phillips 66 Price
Phillips 66 price | Phillips 66 Quote
Acadian Asset Management Inc. AAMI: Thisasset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
Acadian Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus
Acadian Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Acadian Asset Management Inc. Quote
Acadian Asset Management’s shares gained 3.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Acadian Asset Management Inc. Price
Acadian Asset Management Inc. price | Acadian Asset Management Inc. Quote
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
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Valero Energy Corporation (VLO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Phillips 66 (PSX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI): Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).