Wells Fargo & CompanyWFC is poised to sustain its net interest income (NII) growth momentum, supported by expanding loan balances, investment securities growth and fixed-rate asset repricing. Management expects NII of $13 billion for the fourth quarter of 2026 and has reaffirmed its full-year guidance of $50 billion.

Over the past three years (ended 2025), the company’s NII saw a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8%. During the first nine months of 2026, WFC's NII increased 5.1% year over year to $36.93 billion. Growth was driven by higher loan and investment securities balances, lower average deposit and funding costs, fixed-rate asset repricing, and Markets business expansion. NII excluding Markets increased 2.1% to $35.52 billion.

WFC's Loan & Deposit Growth Supports NII

Wells Fargo's average loan balances increased 11% year over year to $1.02 trillion during the first nine months of 2026. The rally was driven by higher commercial and industrial lending, auto loans, securities-based lending, and credit card balances, partially offset by declining residential mortgage loans.

Average deposits rose 9% year over year to $1.45 trillion, supported by higher interest-bearing deposits. The expanding deposit base provides funding capacity for continued loan growth and investments in interest-earning assets, supporting the bank's NII outlook.

The Federal Reserve's recent monetary policy tightening could further influence Wells Fargo's interest income trajectory. In September 2026, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75-4%, aiming to contain elevated inflation.

The removal of WFC’s asset cap in June 2025 further strengthened its ability to expand the balance sheet. With the restriction lifted and the final outstanding consent order closed in early 2026, the bank can pursue loan and deposit growth more aggressively. Management expects average loans to increase at a mid-single-digit rate in 2026, primarily driven by commercial, auto and credit card lending, while average deposits are projected to grow at a mid-single-digit rate across all operating segments. This balance-sheet expansion is expected to support NII by increasing earning assets and strengthening the funding base.

Overall, Wells Fargo's expanding loan portfolio, growing deposits and continued balance-sheet optimization position it to sustain NII momentum. However, the extent of future gains will depend on whether growth in interest-earning assets can outweigh funding-cost pressures.

What Do WFC’s Peers Say About Their 2026 NII Expectations?

The two peers of Wells Fargo are Citigroup Inc.C and The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC.

Citigroup’s NII saw a three-year CAGR of 6.2% through 2025, with the uptrend continuing in the first nine months of 2026. The company continues to witness solid growth in loan and deposit balances. Management expects NII (excluding Markets) to grow in the mid-to-high 6% range in 2026, up from its previous outlook of growth at the high end of 5-6%.

PNC’s NII has been a key contributor to top-line growth, seeing a six-year CAGR of 6.3% through 2025. The uptrend continued in the first nine months of 2026, supported by commercial loan growth and a favorable deposit mix. Management expects 2026 NII to increase 15.5% from the 2025 baseline of $14.4 billion compared with the previously stated 15-15.5% growth.

WFC’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Wells Fargo have gained 16.2% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 5.3%.

Zacks Investment Research

WFC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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