Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Avalon Holdings CorporationAWX with a “Neutral” recommendation, highlighting improving profitability and growing recurring revenues alongside regulatory uncertainty and seasonal exposure. The recommendation indicates expectations that the stock will perform in line with the market.

Headquartered in Warren, OH, Avalon combines waste management services with golf, country club and resort operations. Its investment case centers on stronger earnings from an established asset base, even as revenue growth remains modest.

Avalon’s operating income nearly doubled year over year to $3.8 million in the first nine months of 2026, while revenues increased just 1.3% to $62.9 million. Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $2.3 million, or 60 cents per share, from $0.7 million, or 17 cents per share.

Lower operating costs across both businesses supported the improvement. Golf and related operations were a major contributor, with segment pre-tax income more than doubling to $3.1 million. Higher hotel occupancy, improved room rates and increased dining activity helped strengthen the results.

The research report highlights several key factors that could drive Avalon's growth. The company’s waste brokerage business is benefiting from increased continuous customer activity, helping offset weaker one-time project work. Third-quarter recurring waste brokerage revenues rose year over year to $7.3 million from $6.9 million, supporting a higher gross margin.

Annual, non-cancellable country club memberships provide another source of recurring revenues. Meanwhile, renovations at The Grand Resort and improvements at Squaw Creek could support customer demand and greater use of existing facilities.

Financial flexibility has also improved. Cash increased to $6.3 million at September-end from $4.1 million at the end of 2025, while nine-month operating cash flow rose to $4.2 million. An extended revolving credit facility and dedicated project funds support ongoing investment.

However, potential investors should consider certain risks outlined in the report. Avalon’s injection-well operations remain suspended, with no established timeline for commercially viable operations. Declining salon and spa revenues also highlight uneven demand across its hospitality offerings.

Golf operations remain sensitive to weather and seasonal demand, while long-term lease obligations limit the company’s ability to adjust expenses during weaker periods. Substantial leverage remains another consideration.

In terms of valuation, Avalon trades at an enterprise value-to-sales ratio of 0.42 times, below its five-year median of 0.46 times and the Zacks subindustry average of 1.79 times. This suggests investors are assigning a lower value to each dollar of Avalon’s revenues, potentially offering upside if stronger margins and recurring business translate into sustained earnings growth. The valuation supports investment appeal, but a sustained improvement in operating performance would help justify a higher multiple.

For a comprehensive analysis of Avalon's financial health, strategic initiatives and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This in-depth report provides a detailed discussion of the company's operational strategies, financial performance, and the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead.

Read the full Research Report on Avalon here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on Avalon, which has a modest market capitalization of $11 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research