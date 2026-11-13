Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.IBKR is well-positioned to capitalize on growing investor interest in artificial intelligence (AI) companies, supported by its expanding global brokerage platform and diversified investment offerings. The company’s decision to facilitate access to Anthropic’s upcoming initial public offering (IPO) for eligible U.K. investors could enhance its competitive positioning, attract new customers and support trading activity.



Anthropic’s highly anticipated IPO presents an opportunity for Interactive Brokers to strengthen its international retail brokerage franchise. Through its U.K. subsidiary, IBKR is enabling eligible investors to apply for shares in the AI company through the U.K. Retail Offer facilitated by RetailBook Limited. Anthropic has applied to list its Class A common stock on Nasdaq. By providing access to this sought-after offering, Interactive Brokers could appeal to investors seeking exposure to the rapidly expanding AI industry.



The initiative aligns with Interactive Brokers’ strategy of providing global investors with access to diverse financial markets and investment products through its technology-driven platform. Participation in a prominent IPO could encourage new account openings, deepen engagement among existing customers and generate additional trading opportunities. Moreover, access to high-demand offerings may strengthen customer retention and support the company’s efforts to expand its international market presence.



Interactive Brokers’ solid operating momentum provides a favorable backdrop for this opportunity. In October 2026, client accounts increased 34% year over year to 5.68 million, while client equity rose 19% to $928.6 billion. Daily average revenue trades reached 4.31 million, up 5% sequentially. The company also reported a 16% year-over-year increase in adjusted net revenues to $1.87 billion in the third quarter of 2026. Its growing customer base and trading volumes highlight the potential for additional investment offerings to support commission revenues and client asset growth.



Overall, Anthropic’s IPO could provide Interactive Brokers with another avenue to enhance customer engagement, attract investors and reinforce its competitive position in global brokerage services. However, the near-term financial benefits will depend on actual share allocations, investor participation and subsequent trading activity, while market volatility remains a potential headwind.

Like IBKR, Other Firms to Benefit From Anthropic’s IPO?

Interactive Brokers faces competition from established financial services platforms, including Robinhood MarketsHOOD and Deutsche BankDB, which are also involved in facilitating investor access to Anthropic’s IPO.



Robinhood could leverage its IPO Access platform and expanding retail customer base to attract investors interested in AI-related opportunities. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank’s established European presence and investment banking capabilities could support investor participation.

IBKR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate Analysis

Shares of Interactive Brokers have lost 7.9% in the past six months against the industry’s growth of 5.4%.

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From a valuation standpoint, IBKR trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24.66, well above the industry average of 12.47.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Interactive Brokers’ 2026 and 2027 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 22.8% and 26.1%, respectively. Over the past 60 days, earnings estimates for both years have been revised upward.

Currently, Interactive Brokers carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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