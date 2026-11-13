Costco Wholesale CorporationCOST has reinforced its commitment to shareholder returns by announcing a special cash dividend of $30 per share and renewing its stock repurchase authorization. These shareholder-friendly initiatives underscore the warehouse retailer's financial strength and disciplined capital allocation strategy.



Costco declared a special dividend totaling approximately $13.3 billion, payable on Dec. 4, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 24. The substantial distribution highlights the company's ability to return accumulated cash to investors, reflecting its strong liquidity position and cash-generating capabilities. Alongside the dividend, Costco's board reauthorized a common-stock repurchase program of up to $4 billion, expiring in November 2030.



This raises the question of whether the special dividend, combined with Costco's strong fundamentals, offers sufficient incentive to buy the stock at current levels.

Costco's Solid Fundamentals Support Shareholder Returns

Costco's resilient business model, strong customer loyalty and continued market-share gains underpin its long-term growth prospects. The warehouse retailer's focus on offering high-quality merchandise at competitive prices continues to attract value-conscious shoppers while appealing to consumers seeking premium products. Its ability to cater to diverse spending preferences strengthens its competitive positioning, particularly in an uncertain consumer environment. The expanding Kirkland Signature private-label portfolio further reinforces this advantage by offering meaningful savings over national brands without compromising quality. Costco's disciplined merchandising strategy, continuous product innovation and investments in lowering everyday prices should sustain customer traffic and encourage higher spending.



Costco's membership-driven business model remains a cornerstone of its financial strength, generating dependable recurring revenues and supporting sustained customer engagement. The company ended fiscal 2026 with 84.1 million paid memberships, reflecting continued expansion in its customer base. Membership fee income maintained healthy growth, while renewal rates improved sequentially, underscoring strong customer retention. Costco is also attracting younger consumers, with members under 40 representing more than a quarter of its membership base. Growing adoption of Costco's premium Executive membership tier presents another opportunity. Executive members generally spend more and renew at higher rates than Gold Star members. Costco ended fiscal 2026 with 42.3 million paid Executive members. Management believes that increasing Executive membership penetration, alongside greater spending per member, can sustain revenue growth.



The company's expanding digital capabilities provide another meaningful growth avenue as consumers increasingly prioritize convenience, faster fulfillment and seamless shopping experiences. The retailer continues to strengthen its omnichannel ecosystem through website and mobile application improvements, personalized product recommendations and expanded delivery partnerships with Instacart, DoorDash and Uber Eats. Digitally enabled sales exceeded $33 billion in fiscal 2026, reflecting growing customer adoption and strong momentum across online channels. Costco is also leveraging personalized digital communications and exploring artificial intelligence-driven product discovery to improve online engagement and conversion.



Costco's expanding warehouse network and diversified ancillary businesses further strengthen its long-term growth potential. The company currently operates 945 warehouses worldwide and plans to open 33 locations in fiscal 2027, including five relocations, as it works toward its longer-term objective of approximately 30 net new locations annually. This expansion highlights opportunities across underserved domestic markets and international regions. Meanwhile, gasoline, pharmacy and travel services continue to broaden Costco's appeal, encouraging frequent visits and additional spending. Continued investments in warehouse expansion and supply-chain infrastructure should support future growth. Costco generated $15.83 billion in operating cash flow in fiscal 2026, reflecting its financial flexibility. This strength, supported by substantial cash reserves, reinforces its ability to fund expansion while rewarding shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Costco Navigates Competitive Landscape as Peers Scale Up

Costco's impressive sales figures are part of a larger retail picture where competition is intensifying. Rivals like Dollar General CorporationDG and Target CorporationTGT are investing in expanding their product assortments, enhancing supply-chain efficiency and upgrading in-store and digital experiences to capture greater market share. These retailers are also sharpening their value propositions through competitive pricing, private-label expansion and targeted promotional strategies.



Margins remain an area to monitor, as Costco continues to navigate rising costs related to healthcare, general liability, commodities, freight and tariffs. Nonetheless, the company has leveraged productivity initiatives and supply-chain efficiencies to mitigate some pressures.

Does Costco Tick the Boxes for Value Investing?

Costco stock has climbed 26.6% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 18.9%. A sneak peek into key retail peers' performance reveals that shares of Dollar General have jumped 1.3% during the same time frame, while Target has surged 64.6%.



Zacks Investment Research

Despite its strong fundamentals, Costco's premium valuation warrants caution. The stock has historically commanded a higher earnings multiple, reflecting its consistent operating performance, membership-driven business model and strong brand positioning. From a valuation standpoint,



Costco's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 exceeds the industry's 30.23 and its own 12-month median of 44.12, indicating that the shares continue to trade at elevated levels. Costco also commands a substantial premium to Target and Dollar General, which trade at forward earnings multiples of 16.60 and 16.21, respectively.



While this valuation reflects investors' confidence in the company's growth prospects, it also leaves limited room for execution setbacks. The special dividend offers an immediate cash return to eligible shareholders, but it represents a one-time distribution rather than a recurring increase in income.



How Consensus Estimates Stack Up for Costco

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 8.5% and 11%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 7.2% rise in sales and 9.9% growth in earnings.



Zacks Investment Research

Should Investors Buy or Hold Costco Stock?

Costco's special dividend and renewed share-repurchase authorization reinforce its financial strength and shareholder-focused capital allocation strategy. Resilient comparable sales, growing digital engagement and steady membership revenues support the company's longer-term prospects. Nevertheless, its premium valuation and ongoing operating cost pressures temper the near-term risk-reward proposition. While Costco remains well-positioned to deliver sustainable growth, the special dividend alone may not provide a compelling reason to initiate fresh positions at current valuations. Existing investors may find merit in maintaining their exposure while monitoring earnings growth and valuation trends. Costco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This innovative software-as-a-service firm upped its user base +22% year over year. That rate is increasing and margins are expanding as AI efficiencies take effect. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners, but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like D-Wave Quantum, which shot up +680.1%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research