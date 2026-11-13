For investors seeking momentum,Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares VIG is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 20.82% from its 52-week low price of $210.01/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

VIG in Focus

The underlying S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index consists of common stocks of companies that have a record of increasing dividends over time. The product charges 4 bps in annual fees and has a dividend yield of 1.45% (see: all the Large Cap Blend ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Dividend ETFs are increasingly returning to investors’ radar as persistent macro uncertainty and elevated volatility make a stronger case for rotating into more stable and income-generating assets. With October U.S. CPI data coming in hotter than expected, growing uncertainty surrounding the AI trade following Jensen Huang’s departure as NVIDIA CEO and rising expectations of further Fed rate hikes, dividend funds appear increasingly attractive.

Dividend-paying securities serve as primary sources of reliable income for investors, particularly during periods of equity market volatility. Companies offering dividends often act as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, VIG has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook. It might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 17.15 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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