Hancock Whitney CorporationHWC shares declined 10.2% yesterday, following the announcement of a $3.2-billion all-stock acquisition of Trustmark Corporation TRMK. The selloff likely reflected investor concerns over acquisition-related dilution, transaction costs and integration risks, despite the deal’s long-term growth potential.

Key Terms of HWC’s Trustmark Deal

Under the agreement, Trustmark shareholders will receive 0.7463 HWC shares for each share held, implying $54.02 per share and an 18.6% premium to Trustmark’s previous closing price. HWC shareholders will own approximately 65% of the combined company, while Trustmark shareholders will hold 35%.



The transaction is expected to close in late first-quarter 2027, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. Five Trustmark directors will join HWC’s board.

Will the Acquisition Strengthen HWC’s Growth Prospects?

The merger is expected to create a regional banking franchise, with $58 billion in assets, $48 billion in deposits and $40 billion in loans. It will likely establish Hancock Whitney as Mississippi’s largest deposit holder while strengthening its presence across six Southeastern states.



The combined company’s $65 billion in wealth assets under management and administration should support cross-selling opportunities and fee-based revenue growth.



HWC expects $205.5 million in annual pretax cost savings, supporting approximately 7% earnings accretion in 2028. The combined entity’s return on assets is projected at 1.6%, with an efficiency ratio below 50%.

Can Near-Term Risks Overshadow Long-Term Benefits?

The transaction is expected to dilute tangible book value per share by 7%, with a 2.8-year earn-back period. Additionally, $250 million in merger expenses and integration uncertainties could pressure near-term performance.



Nevertheless, stronger market positioning, operating synergies and an expanded deposit franchise are expected to support Hancock Whitney’s long-term profitability.

How Do Other Regional Banks Compare?

Regions Financial CorporationRF remains a formidable competitor in the Southeastern banking market, supported by its established deposit franchise and diversified financial services. In third-quarter 2026, Regions Financial reported a net interest margin of 3.68% and an efficiency ratio of 56.2%. Its low-cost deposit base and growing capital markets and treasury management businesses support profitability.



HWC’s acquisition of Trustmark could strengthen its ability to compete with Regions Financial through greater scale, improved operating efficiency and deeper customer relationships.



Huntington Bancshares IncorporatedHBAN has also pursued acquisition-driven expansion, completing its merger with Cadence Bank in February 2026. The transaction expanded Huntington’s presence across Texas and the Southern United States, strengthening its commercial banking capabilities and deposit market share. Huntington’s expansion highlights intensifying competition among regional banks seeking greater scale in attractive Southern markets.

HWC’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past six months, HWC shares have lost 1.2% against the industry’s 10.3% growth.

Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Hancock Whitney carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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