Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS marked a 53% year-over-year increase in cash flow from operations in the first nine months of 2026, indicating robust operational cash generation and disciplined capital spending.



The company’s cash flow from operations in the third quarter of 2026 increased to $377 million from $213 million despite $126 million in income taxes paid. The attributable free cash flow was $377 million compared with $256 million a year earlier, including Pan American’s 44% share of Juanicipio.



A free cash flow of $1.21 billion in the first nine months of 2026 pushed Pan American Silver’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balance to $1.9 billion. The company maintained a strong financial position, reporting total available liquidity of $3.4 billion, which includes $1.5 billion available under its amended senior unsecured revolving credit facility. The company returned $300 million to shareholders in the third quarter of 2026 through dividends and share repurchases.



The company's silver production reached 18.97 million ounces in the first nine months of 2026, which came within the company’s quarterly operating outlook. Production increased 22% year over year. For 2026, the company expects silver production to be at the low end of 25-27 million ounces due to unplanned downtime at Huaron. The outlook still indicates an increase from 2025’s silver production of 22.8 million. The prospects of solid silver production, driven by mine performance, as well as the solid rally in silver prices, indicate that the company will deliver higher earnings and cash flow in the near future.

Performance of Pan American Silver’s Peers

Hecla Mining Company’s HL strong operating performance translated into solid cash generation in the first nine months of 2026. Hecla Mining achieved $431 million in free cash flow in the first nine months of 2026 with a cash balance of $692 million. Hecla Mining reported cash from operating activities of $561 million in the same period.



Endeavour Silver CorporationEXK reported $309 million in mine operating cash flow for nine months ending September 2026. Endeavour Silver’s cash at the end of September 2026 was $288 million. Endeavour Silver produced 10.39 million silver-equivalent ounces in the first nine months, marking a year-over-year increase of 40%.

PAAS’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

In a year, PAAS shares have dipped 2% compared with the industry's 1.9% decline. In comparison, the Basic Materials sector has risen 13.9%, whereas the S&P 500 has moved up 13%.

Zacks Investment Research

PAAS is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 9.35X compared with the industry average of 11.83X.

Zacks Investment Research

The consensus mark for 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.34 per share, indicating a year-over-year jump of 31%. The estimate for 2027 of $4.14 suggests an increase of 24%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pan American Silver’s earnings for 2026 and 2027 has moved down in the last 60 days.

Zacks Investment Research

PAAS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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