ModernaMRNA outlined its next phase of growth at its 2026 Analyst Day, highlighting oncology as a key long-term growth opportunity alongside efforts to improve the profitability of its infectious disease vaccine business.

The update highlights Moderna's efforts to leverage its mRNA platform to build multiple durable product franchises beyond COVID-19 vaccines. Intismeran autogene, its investigational personalized cancer therapy being developed in partnership with MerckMRK for high-risk melanoma, is emerging as a key growth opportunity.

However, following the Analyst Day update, Moderna's shares fell as the company outlined its cost expectations for 2027 but offered limited visibility into its revenue growth prospects.

Shares of Moderna have skyrocketed 684.5% year to date compared with the industry’s rise of 11.6%.

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Oncology Emerges as Key Long-Term Growth Driver for MRNA

Moderna is working with Merck to submit a regulatory filing with the FDA for intismeran autogene by year-end 2026. If filed on time, the therapy could move toward potential approval in 2027, marking an important milestone for MRNA.

The regulatory filing will be supported by positive results from the phase III INTerpath-001 study, which evaluated intismeran plus Merck’s Keytruda in patients with high-risk (Stage IIB-IV) melanoma whose tumors had been surgically removed. The combination reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 42% and the risk of distant metastasis or death by 38% compared with Keytruda alone.

The company is advancing the clinical development of intismeran across additional tumor types and treatment settings.

Moderna and Merck plan to co-promote intismeran in the United States, combining Merck's oncology infrastructure with Moderna's dedicated commercial capabilities. Merck will lead commercialization outside the United States.

Beyond intismeran, Moderna is advancing a portfolio of off-the-shelf cancer antigen therapies, including mRNA-4359, which is being evaluated in a phase II study in melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing mRNA-4106, mRNA-4200 and mRNA-4194 in early clinical development for certain cancer indications.

MRNA Vaccine Portfolio Expansion Continues

While oncology represents a significant long-term opportunity, Moderna is also pursuing growth through its infectious disease vaccine franchise. The company's respiratory vaccine portfolio currently spans COVID-19, RSV and influenza.

Moderna is also pursuing geographic expansion of its respiratory vaccine portfolio. The company has four approved respiratory vaccines in the European Union and expects further growth as a competitor's COVID-19 vaccine contract expires.

The company is also preparing for a broader U.S. commercial launch of mFlusiva, its seasonal influenza vaccine, during the 2027-2028 respiratory season following approvals in the United States and Canada in 2026. Its limited U.S. launch has already delivered more than 110,000 vaccinations.

However, Moderna faces stiff competition from larger and more established players like PfizerPFE, SanofiSNY and GSK in the broader vaccines market.

MRNA’s Financial Outlook and Cost Discipline

Moderna continues to expect 2026 revenues to grow 15-25%, which it had announced earlier along with its third-quarter 2026 results.

The company has accelerated its cost-reduction initiatives, bringing forward its previously announced 2027 cash cost framework. Moderna expects cash costs of approximately $4 billion in 2027 and annual cash costs of $4-$4.5 billion from 2027 through 2030, mainly driven by increased investment in oncology.

Moderna aims to improve the profitability of its infectious disease vaccine business through revenue growth and lower spending on research and development as clinical studies conclude.

It expects to end 2026 with approximately $9 billion in total liquidity, including cash, investments and undrawn borrowing capacity. This should provide financial flexibility to support its prioritized pipeline investments.

Why Did MRNA Stock Decline?

Moderna shares were down 7% yesterday, likely because the company did not provide a clear outlook for revenue growth in 2027 or over the longer term.

On the other hand, the company outlined the expected costs of its next phase of growth, projecting substantial spending through 2030, which may have weighed on investor sentiment.

Moderna, Inc. Price

Moderna, Inc. price | Moderna, Inc. Quote

MRNA’s Zacks Rank

Moderna currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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