Figure Technology Solutions, Inc.FIGR emphasized accelerating marketplace adoption, expanding lending products and improving capital efficiency during its third-quarter 2026 earnings call. Management highlighted the integration of Kiavi and growing institutional participation as priorities for sustaining growth.

The company also outlined expectations for seasonal volume pressures and acquisition-related expenses in the fourth quarter, while positioning 2027 as a period of expanded product distribution.

Third-quarter revenues of $283.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $249.5 million. The quarterly earnings of 36 cents per share also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents.

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. Quote

Figure Connect Drives Capital-Light Expansion

CEO Michael Tannenbaum highlighted the continued shift toward Figure Connect, which represented 72% of standalone marketplace volume, reinforcing the company's focus on fee-based, capital-light operations.

Standalone loan marketplace volume reached $5.1 billion, increasing 107% year over year. Including Kiavi, reported volume totaled $5.8 billion, up 135%.

Tannenbaum emphasized expanding partner participation, with 612 standalone partners and 894 including Kiavi. Existing partners generated more than 40% additional volume compared with the prior-year quarter.

FIGR Sets Q4 Volume Expectations

CFO Macrina Kgil established fourth-quarter marketplace volume guidance of $6.2 billion to $6.7 billion, alongside a combined gross take rate expectation of 3.1% to 3.4%.

Kgil cautioned that normal mortgage seasonality could reduce sequential volumes by 10% to 15%. Higher interest rates also affected borrower demand, although management highlighted the platform's rapid loan repricing capabilities.

The acquisition introduces additional expense pressure. Management expects $18 million to $23 million in incremental adjusted expenses during the fourth quarter, temporarily weighing on EBITDA margins before anticipated improvements in 2027.

Figure Targets Kiavi Revenue Synergies

Tannenbaum described Kiavi as a major expansion opportunity, adding residential transition loans and debt service coverage ratio loans across an addressable market exceeding $200 billion.

The acquisition contributed approximately $677 million in September marketplace volume. Management has already actioned $30 million of its $35 million targeted annual cost synergies.

During the Needham Q&A, Tannenbaum emphasized distributing Kiavi's lending technology through Figure's existing partners rather than relying exclusively on its historical direct-origination model. Kgil noted Kiavi's historical volume growth of 25% to 35%, excluding potential revenue synergies.

FIGR Defends Marketplace Economics

Management emphasized contribution margins rather than take rates as the primary consideration when evaluating marketplace growth.

Kgil projected gross take rates of 2.9% to 3.4% for Figure Connect HELOCs and 1.5% to 2% for shorter-duration residential transition loans over the coming six to 12 months.

During questioning from Piper Sandler, Kgil explained that additional contribution-margin disclosures would follow as Kiavi's operations mature. Adjusted EBITDA reached $164 million, with a 58% margin, supporting management's medium-term 60% objective.

Figure Expands Institutional Reach and AI Adoption

Tannenbaum highlighted increased institutional participation, including New York Life and Nationwide Insurance, alongside $2.7 billion in loan sales and eight securitizations during the quarter.

The company also introduced an AI-powered loan officer assistant developed with Sierra. Management reported a 29% increase in funded dollars per loan approval and approximately $260 million in funded loans involving the technology.

During Goldman Sachs' questioning, Tannenbaum attributed the improvement to training the system around loan conversion outcomes. Management expects broader partner deployment to support marketplace expansion.

FIGR Maintains Focus on Growth and Capital Allocation

Management's overarching message centered on expanding marketplace reach while maintaining operating discipline. The enlarged $400 million share repurchase authorization reflects its stated approach to balancing shareholder returns with growth opportunities.

Tannenbaum characterized 2027 as a year focused on upselling existing partners through additional lending products. Management continues prioritizing volume expansion, distribution partnerships and improved operating leverage.

Zacks Rank and Style Scores Signal Caution

FIGR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating an unfavorable earnings-estimate revision outlook. The stock’s Value Score of C reflects average valuation characteristics, while its Growth Score of F points to weak growth-style attributes under the Zacks methodology.

The Momentum Score of B indicates comparatively favorable price momentum. However, the VGM Score of D reflects an unfavorable combined value, growth and momentum profile. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise earnings estimates following the recently reported quarterly results.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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