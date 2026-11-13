Murphy Oil CorporationMUR announced the signing of four production sharing contracts (PSCs) covering the Elombo, Etinde Exploration, Ntem and Tilapia blocks offshore Cameroon with Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures (“SNH”). The blocks cover an area of nearly 2.6 million acres. Through its subsidiary, Murphy Oil will initially hold a 100% working interest in all four blocks and serve as the operator. SNH has the right to participate in future developments for up to a 20% working interest.



The agreements provide Murphy Oil with an opportunity to evaluate the hydrocarbon potential of the four offshore blocks and identify prospects for future exploration and development. The company will work with SNH to further assess the exploration opportunities.

New Contracts to Support Long-Term Exploration Growth

The new agreements could strengthen Murphy Oil's long-term growth prospects by expanding its exploration inventory and providing access to additional offshore resources. Operating the four blocks with an initial 100% working interest gives the company significant control over exploration activities and future development decisions. This could allow Murphy Oil to prioritize promising prospects and pursue opportunities that align with its investment strategy.

Offshore Exploration Supports Industry Growth

Oil and gas companies are increasingly pursuing offshore exploration opportunities to replenish their resource inventories, discover new hydrocarbon reserves and support long-term production growth. Access to promising offshore acreage and partnerships with national oil companies can help independent energy producers expand their geographical presence and diversify their resource portfolios.



Murphy Oil's established offshore operations generated approximately 61,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD) in the third quarter of 2026, excluding noncontrolling interests. Its latest Cameroon agreements complement existing offshore activities in the Gulf of America, Vietnam and Cote d’Ivoire, and create opportunities to expand its resource base and support long-term production growth. Apart from MUR, several other oil and gas companies are expanding offshore operations through exploration and development activities.



On Oct. 30, 2026, TotalEnergies SETTE signed an agreement to sell a 40% interest in Nigeria’s offshore OPL257 block to SAPETRO, strengthening their partnership and supporting potential development of Egina South.



On Oct. 7, 2026, VAALCO EnergyEGY announced the completion of its Phase III drilling campaign offshore Gabon and brought the ETSEM-3H well online at an initial stabilized gross production rate of approximately 2,000 barrels of oil per day.



On Aug. 29, 2026, Eni S.p.A.E announced its formal entry into Uruguay's offshore OFF-5 exploration block, securing a 50% operating interest alongside MIWEN. The move expands its South American exploration portfolio and strengthens its partnership.

Share Price Movement of MUR

In the past three months, shares of the company have risen 5.1% compared with the industry’s 2% growth.

Zacks Investment Research

MUR’s Zacks Rank

Murphy Oil currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.





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