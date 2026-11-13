GigaCloud Technology Inc.GCT reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2026 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

GCT's earnings of $1.41 per share beat the consensus mark of $1.14 by 23.7% and increased 42.4% year over year. Revenues of $423.6 million surpassed the consensus estimate of $391 million by 8.3% and increased 27.4% year over year. Growth was supported by European expansion, stronger logistics services and the New Classic acquisition. Trailing 12-month marketplace gross merchandise value (GMV) increased 24% to $1.85 billion.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

GigaCloud Technology Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

GigaCloud Technology Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | GigaCloud Technology Inc. Quote

GCT's Marketplace Growth Remains Strong

GigaCloud Marketplace GMV increased 24% year over year to $1.85 billion for the 12 months ended September 2026. Third-party (3P) seller GMV advanced 30.6% to $1.03 billion, representing 55.9% of total marketplace GMV.

Active 3P sellers increased 22.3% to 1,507, while active buyers grew 21.2% to 13,837. Spending per active buyer reached $133,425. The expanding seller and buyer base supported marketplace activity despite continued weakness in the U.S. furniture industry.

GigaCloud's European Business Drives Expansion

European product revenues increased 46% year over year to $129 million, representing approximately 45% of global product revenues. Growth reflected marketplace expansion, increased participation and stronger engagement with channel partners.

European marketplace GMV advanced 65% year over year during the third quarter. The region's 3P GMV surged nearly 330% to approximately $30 million, reflecting increasing seller adoption. Meanwhile, U.S. marketplace GMV grew 13% despite pressure from weak housing demand and elevated logistics costs.

GCT's Product and Service Revenues Advance

Product revenues increased 28.2% year over year to $287.5 million, driven by growth across operating regions. U.S. product revenues rose 16% to $141 million, including 5% organic growth and an 11% contribution from New Classic.

Service revenues grew 25.5% to $136 million, supported by higher demand for ocean freight, warehousing, last-mile delivery and packaging services. Increased platform commissions also contributed to growth.

Service gross margin improved 360 basis points sequentially to 15.3%, benefiting primarily from favorable ocean freight pricing. Dynamic customer pricing and relatively slower increases in contracted shipping costs supported profitability.

GigaCloud's New Classic Integration Progresses

New Classic generated approximately $14 million in quarterly revenues, down roughly 30% from the level reported in the year-ago period before its acquisition. The decline reflected deliberate portfolio optimization, including the elimination of underperforming products.

GigaCloud introduced 140 new collections comprising approximately 500 stock-keeping units at the October High Point Furniture Market. Management expects these introductions to contribute most of the sales to materialize in 2027.

The acquisition also supports expansion into traditional retail channels. Approximately two dozen New Classic retail customers have begun sourcing inventory through the marketplace, with more than 60 additional customers in the pipeline.

GCT's Profitability Improves Despite Cost Pressures

Gross profit increased 36.8% year over year to $105.3 million. Gross margin expanded to 24.9% from 23.2% a year ago but declined from 25.6% in the preceding quarter.

Product gross margin declined approximately 200 basis points sequentially to 29.4%, reflecting higher ocean freight and last-mile delivery costs, increased competition and seasonal discounting.

Operating income increased 45.7% to $59 million. Selling and marketing expenses rose to $34.7 million from $25.5 million, while general and administrative expenses increased to $9.1 million from $8.5 million.

Net income advanced 36% to $50.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA grew 42.4% to $61.8 million. Adjusted earnings reached $1.73 per share compared with $1.16 a year ago.

GigaCloud's Liquidity Supports Capital Returns

GigaCloud generated approximately $56 million in operating cash flow during the third quarter. Total liquidity, including cash, restricted cash and investments, stood at $418 million as of September 2026.

The company repurchased 491,831 shares for approximately $17.7 million during the quarter. After September, it repurchased another 87,860 shares for approximately $5 million.

Approximately $115 million remained under the $120 million share repurchase authorization, which expires in August 2029. Management indicated that any unused authorization could be considered for a one-time special dividend.

GCT Projects Continued Revenue Growth in Q4

For the fourth quarter of 2026, GigaCloud expects revenues between $425 million and $450 million, reflecting continued momentum across its marketplace and product businesses.

Management expects the revenue mix between products and services to remain broadly consistent with the third quarter. Europe is expected to remain an important growth driver, although expansion rates could moderate as comparisons become more challenging.

The company continues to prioritize New Classic integration before pursuing additional acquisitions. Potential future targets include traditional distributors, European logistics providers and technology businesses that strengthen its marketplace ecosystem.

Currently, GCT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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