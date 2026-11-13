While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is WEX (WEX). WEX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.68, which compares to its industry's average of 19.65. Over the last 12 months, WEX's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.19 and as low as 7.27, with a median of 10.12.

WEX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WEX's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.33. WEX's PEG has been as high as 2.61 and as low as 0.78, with a median of 1.29, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that WEX has a P/B ratio of 5.72. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. WEX's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 9.33. WEX's P/B has been as high as 6.84 and as low as 3.96, with a median of 5.05, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that WEX has a P/CF ratio of 8.85. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. WEX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.14. WEX's P/CF has been as high as 16.12 and as low as 6.99, with a median of 9.69, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that WEX is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, WEX sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research