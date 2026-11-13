The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is A.P. Moller-Maersk (AMKBY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

A.P. Moller-Maersk is one of 114 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. A.P. Moller-Maersk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKBY's full-year earnings has moved 67.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AMKBY has gained about 29.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 12.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that A.P. Moller-Maersk is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Expeditors International (EXPD) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 31.3%.

The consensus estimate for Expeditors International's current year EPS has increased 10.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, A.P. Moller-Maersk is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 57.8% this year, meaning that AMKBY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Expeditors International falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #184. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.3%.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on A.P. Moller-Maersk and Expeditors International as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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