Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Sumitomo (SSUMY). SSUMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.82. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.64. SSUMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.29 and as low as 6.72, with a median of 7.78, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is SSUMY's P/B ratio of 1.12. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.29. Over the past year, SSUMY's P/B has been as high as 1.12 and as low as 0.76, with a median of 0.89.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SSUMY has a P/S ratio of 1.07. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.15.

Finally, we should also recognize that SSUMY has a P/CF ratio of 6.52. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.86. Within the past 12 months, SSUMY's P/CF has been as high as 8.05 and as low as 4.80, with a median of 6.74.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Sumitomo is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SSUMY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research