The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Amprius Technologies (AMPX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amprius Technologies is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 241 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amprius Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMPX's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AMPX has moved about 5.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -7.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Amprius Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Deluxe (DLX) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.5%.

The consensus estimate for Deluxe's current year EPS has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amprius Technologies belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 122 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 18.4% so far this year, so AMPX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Deluxe falls under the Business - Office Products industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #32. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +15.6%.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Amprius Technologies and Deluxe. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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