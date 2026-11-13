The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Agri Bank China (ACGBY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Agri Bank China is a member of our Finance group, which includes 888 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Agri Bank China is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGBY's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ACGBY has returned 17% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 5.5%. As we can see, Agri Bank China is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Hamilton Insurance (HG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 38.9%.

The consensus estimate for Hamilton Insurance's current year EPS has increased 21.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Agri Bank China belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 85 individual stocks and currently sits at #197 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.3% so far this year, so ACGBY is performing better in this area.

Hamilton Insurance, however, belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this 49-stock industry is ranked #151. The industry has moved +8.3% so far this year.

Agri Bank China and Hamilton Insurance could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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