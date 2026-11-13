Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Backblaze, Inc. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 617 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Backblaze, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLZE's full-year earnings has moved 29.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BLZE has returned about 88.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 8.5%. This means that Backblaze, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Arista Networks (ANET). The stock has returned 57.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Arista Networks' current year EPS has increased 7.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Backblaze, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 175 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.8% so far this year, so BLZE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Arista Networks is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Backblaze, Inc. and Arista Networks. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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