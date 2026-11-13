While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is CarMax (KMX). KMX is currently holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.89, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.92. Over the past 52 weeks, KMX's Forward P/E has been as high as 25.16 and as low as 13.09, with a median of 19.26.

KMX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KMX's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.82. Over the last 12 months, KMX's PEG has been as high as 1.59 and as low as 0.83, with a median of 1.22.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that KMX has a P/CF ratio of 10.32. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 30.20. KMX's P/CF has been as high as 19.23 and as low as 9.66, with a median of 14.60, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in CarMax's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that KMX is an impressive value stock right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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