Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH). AVAH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.55. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.90. AVAH's Forward P/E has been as high as 296.02 and as low as -1,528.95, with a median of 46.39, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. AVAH has a P/S ratio of 1. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.53.

Finally, we should also recognize that AVAH has a P/CF ratio of 31.95. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 35.94. AVAH's P/CF has been as high as 70.13 and as low as -38.60, with a median of 26.01, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Aveanna Healthcare is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AVAH sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research