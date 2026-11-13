Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. (AMNF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. is one of 186 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMNF's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AMNF has gained about 15.4% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 14.7%. As we can see, Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Coty (COTY) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 30.8%.

In Coty's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.8% so far this year, so AMNF is performing better in this area.

Coty, however, belongs to the Cosmetics industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #55. The industry has moved +11.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. and Coty as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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