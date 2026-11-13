Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Broadwind Energy (BWEN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BWEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.28, which compares to its industry's average of 22.05. Over the past 52 weeks, BWEN's Forward P/E has been as high as 122.56 and as low as 4.52, with a median of 12.24.

Finally, our model also underscores that BWEN has a P/CF ratio of 10.54. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. BWEN's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 25.05. BWEN's P/CF has been as high as 14.47 and as low as 3.38, with a median of 5.45, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Broadwind Energy's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BWEN is an impressive value stock right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research