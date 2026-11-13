Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Eni (E) is a stock many investors are watching right now. E is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that E has a P/B ratio of 0.97. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. E's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.13. Within the past 52 weeks, E's P/B has been as high as 1.00 and as low as 0.70, with a median of 0.85.

Finally, investors should note that E has a P/CF ratio of 4.96. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. E's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.41. Within the past 12 months, E's P/CF has been as high as 5.13 and as low as 3.64, with a median of 4.30.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Eni is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, E feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research