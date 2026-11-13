For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Quanta Services (PWR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Quanta Services is one of 89 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Quanta Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PWR's full-year earnings has moved 8.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that PWR has returned about 43.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of -3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Quanta Services is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Aaon (AAON) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3.3%.

Over the past three months, Aaon's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Quanta Services belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.8% so far this year, so PWR is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Aaon belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #40. The industry has moved +0.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Quanta Services and Aaon. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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