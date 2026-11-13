Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Deluxe (DLX). DLX is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.32 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.52. Over the past 52 weeks, DLX's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.95 and as low as 3.90, with a median of 5.28.

Investors will also notice that DLX has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. DLX's industry has an average PEG of 0.73 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, DLX's PEG has been as high as 0.58 and as low as 0.32, with a median of 0.44.

Another notable valuation metric for DLX is its P/B ratio of 1.36. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.74. Within the past 52 weeks, DLX's P/B has been as high as 1.75 and as low as 0.98, with a median of 1.34.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. DLX has a P/S ratio of 0.58. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.62.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that DLX has a P/CF ratio of 3.37. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. DLX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.66. Within the past 12 months, DLX's P/CF has been as high as 3.89 and as low as 2.31, with a median of 2.97.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Deluxe is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DLX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research