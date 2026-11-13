Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

CDW (CDW) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CDW is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 15.79, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.51. Over the past 52 weeks, CDW's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.48 and as low as 14.64, with a median of 17.95.

Investors should also recognize that CDW has a P/B ratio of 8.61. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CDW's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 19.92. Over the past year, CDW's P/B has been as high as 14.04 and as low as 8.20, with a median of 9.98.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CDW has a P/S ratio of 0.88. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.67.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that CDW is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CDW sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This innovative software-as-a-service firm upped its user base +22% year over year. That rate is increasing and margins are expanding as AI efficiencies take effect. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners, but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like D-Wave Quantum, which shot up +680.1%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research