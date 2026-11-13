Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Vontier (VNT). VNT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.63, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.96. VNT's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.96 and as low as 8.65, with a median of 11.59, all within the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that VNT has a P/CF ratio of 12.23. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 36.24. VNT's P/CF has been as high as 12.36 and as low as 8.36, with a median of 10.65, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Vontier is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, VNT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research