For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Medpace (MEDP) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Medpace is one of 915 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Medpace is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MEDP's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, MEDP has returned 17% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 9.5% on average. As we can see, Medpace is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR). The stock has returned 17.9% year-to-date.

In Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Medpace belongs to the Medical Services industry, which includes 70 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.4% so far this year, so MEDP is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 449 stocks and is ranked #84. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.6%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Medpace and Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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