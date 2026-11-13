Allegion plcALLE stands to benefit from strength across the Allegion Americas segment. Accretive acquisitions and shareholder-friendly policies also bode well.



ALLE currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Let’s delve into the factors that have been aiding the firm for a while now.



Business Strength: Allegion is witnessing sustained momentum in the Allegion Americas segment. Demand across non-residential end markets, including education, healthcare and government, along with acquisitions of DCI Hollow Metal, Next Door Company and Trimco, is driving its performance. In the third quarter of 2026, organic revenues from the company's non-residential business increased in the low double digits, supported by volume growth and price realization. The residential business registered mid-single-digit organic growth, primarily driven by pricing. The Allegion Americas segment's organic revenues increased 9.1% year over year in the third quarter, following 8.9% growth in the preceding quarter.



Accretive Acquisition: ALLE is focused on strengthening its competency through acquisitions. In the third quarter of 2026, acquisitions and divestitures contributed 2.6% to the company's revenue growth. In October 2026, Allegion completed the acquisition of custom specialty doors provider Overly Door Company. The inclusion of Overly's expertise in acoustic, blast-resistant, bullet-resistant and vault security doors strengthened the company's hollow metal doors and frames portfolio. In March 2026, Allegion acquired DCI Hollow Metal through one of its subsidiaries. The acquisition strengthened its core mechanical portfolio, particularly custom hollow metal doors and frames. Both acquisitions are incorporated into the Allegion Americas segment.



In the past year, the company’s shares have gained 15.5% against the industry‘s 9.2% decline.

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Shareholder Returns: Allegion is committed to returning value to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. During the first nine months of 2026, the company paid dividends worth $140.2 million compared with $131.4 million in the year-ago period. During the same period, Allegion repurchased shares worth $280.3 million compared with $80 million a year earlier. In April 2026, its board authorized a $500 million share repurchase program. In February 2026, Allegion announced an 8% hike in its quarterly dividend rate to 55 cents per share.



Estimate Revisions: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLE’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $9.07 per share, indicating an increase of 1.6% from the 60-day-ago figure. The consensus estimate for 2027 earnings is pegged at $9.94 per share, indicating a rise of 3.3% in the same period.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked companies from the same space are discussed below:



Generac Holdings Inc.GNRC presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.1%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for GNRC’s 2026 earnings has increased 0.6%.



Crane Company CR presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CR’s 2026 earnings has increased 4.4% in the past 60 days.



Gates Industrial Corporation Ltd.GTES currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. GTES delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.6%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gates Industrial’s 2026 earnings has increased 1.2%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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