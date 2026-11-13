Chord Energy CorporationCHRD is expanding its four-mile lateral drilling program across the Williston Basin to improve capital efficiency, lower breakeven costs and strengthen profitability. By the end of the third quarter of 2026, Chord had brought 47 four-mile wells online, with drilling execution and initial production performance meeting management’s expectations. Four-mile laterals are expected to account for approximately 40% of its 2026 wells turned in line compared with roughly 5% in 2025.

The longer lateral design provides an estimated 90-100% increase in recoveries with 40-60% higher capital expenditure compared with two-mile wells, translating into breakeven costs that are $8-$12 per barrel lower. CHRD has reduced drilling costs for its four-mile wells by approximately 9% since the first quarter of 2026, while year-to-date hydraulic fracturing productivity has improved by more than 20%. Pad drilling efficiencies, single-run drilling and trimulfrac completion techniques support operational improvements and capital productivity. With four-mile laterals representing approximately half of its long-term operated inventory on a 10,000-foot-equivalent basis, the program strengthens Chord’s development opportunities.

The efficiencies have increased Chord’s expected annual run-rate savings to $225 million. The company generated approximately $442 million in adjusted free cash flow during the third quarter of 2026, reflecting strong production performance and disciplined capital deployment. Continued execution of longer-lateral developments positions Chord to improve well economics, enhance free cash flow generation and boost earnings growth, although the ultimate production contribution from the fourth mile remains under evaluation.

EOG & FANG Target Longer Laterals for Cost Savings

Longer horizontal laterals and drilling efficiencies remain key priorities for energy producers seeking to improve well economics, optimize capital spending and strengthen future cash flow generation.

EOG Resources, Inc. EOG optimizes drilling and completion operations to improve capital efficiency across its unconventional assets. In the Eagle Ford, EOG increased its average lateral length by 11% to approximately 12,850 feet during the first nine months of 2026, while reducing well costs to less than $525 per foot. These improvements reinforce EOG's focus on lowering development costs, enhancing well productivity and supporting stronger returns on invested capital.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG is leveraging longer horizontal laterals to improve drilling efficiency across its Permian Basin operations. During the third quarter of 2026, Diamondback's average completed lateral length increased approximately 13% sequentially to 13,584 feet per well, while completion costs per lateral foot remained broadly stable. Continued operational improvements position FANG to optimize development spending, strengthen well economics and boost free cash flow generation.

CHRD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Chord shares have gained 64.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s 23.7% growth.

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From a valuation standpoint, CHRD trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise-value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 2.67X. This is lower than the broader industry average of 8.72X.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRD's fourth-quarter 2026 and first-quarter 2027 earnings has remained constant over the past seven days. Meanwhile, estimates for full-year 2026 earnings have seen upward revisions.

CHRD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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