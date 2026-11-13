Nucor CorporationNUE saw higher shipments in its Steel Mills segment in the third quarter, underscoring strong customer demand and operational efficiency. In the third quarter, Steel Mills shipments reached a record 7.23 million tons, up 12% year over year. Shipments increased 10% during the first nine months of 2026. Total sales tons to external customers for Steel Mills were 5.66 million tons in the third quarter, up 14% year over year.



Overall operating rates at the Steel Mills segment increased to 89% in the third quarter from 85% in the year-ago quarter, reflecting higher utilization. Increased shipment volumes and higher average selling prices drove third-quarter earnings in its Steel Mills segment.



Higher shipment volumes also contributed to a 32% rise in the top line in the third quarter. Management expects steel mill shipment growth for 2026 to finish near the upper end of its 5% to 10% target range.

However, Nucor’s fourth-quarter outlook indicates some volume compression in Steel Mills. The company expects Steel Mills segment earnings to remain stable sequentially in the fourth quarter, with higher realized pricing offset by seasonally lower volumes and increased costs. Holiday-related seasonality, planned outages at mills and fewer shipping days are likely to impact fourth-quarter shipments, leading to sequentially lower volumes. Higher realized selling prices will be critical to offsetting seasonally lower shipments, helping Nucor sustain Steel Mills earnings and protect margins.



Among its peers, Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD recorded steel shipments of 3.78 million tons in the third quarter, up 5% year over year. Record steel shipments and higher average realized prices led to a 43% sequential increase in operating income in Steel Dynamics’ steel operations in the quarter. STLD’s steel mills operated at a utilization rate of 92% in the quarter.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF saw higher steel shipments in the third quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs’ external sales volumes for steel products were roughly 4.2 million net tons in the third quarter, up around 3% year over year. Hot-rolled products accounted for 46% of CLF’s third-quarter shipments.

NUE’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Nucor has gained 78.9% in a year compared with the Zacks Steel Producers industry’s rise of 53.8%.

Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, NUE is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 11.88, a roughly 17.7% premium to the industry average of 10.09X. It carries a Value Score of B.

Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NUE’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of 154.6% and 17.3%, respectively. The consensus estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

NUE stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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