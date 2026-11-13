For the quarter ended September 2026, Gentex (GNTX) reported revenue of $647.71 million, down 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $669.17 million, representing a surprise of -3.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Interior Mirrors : 6.1 million versus 6.89 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 6.1 million versus 6.89 million estimated by two analysts on average. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Exterior Mirrors : 3.51 million compared to the 4.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 3.51 million compared to the 4.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Auto-Dimming Mirror Units : 9.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.94 million.

: 9.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.94 million. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total North American Mirror Units : 3.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.92 million.

: 3.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.92 million. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Exterior Mirrors : 2.03 million compared to the 2.46 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2.03 million compared to the 2.46 million average estimate based on two analysts. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Exterior Mirrors : 1.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.59 million.

: 1.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.59 million. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total International Mirror Units : 5.84 million compared to the 7.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 5.84 million compared to the 7.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Interior Mirrors : 3.81 million versus 4.56 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3.81 million versus 4.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Automotive Products - Automotive Mirrors & Electronics : $523.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $554.8 million.

: $523.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $554.8 million. Revenue- Other : $40.5 million compared to the $40.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +229.3% year over year.

: $40.5 million compared to the $40.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +229.3% year over year. Revenue- Automotive Products : $552.5 million compared to the $584.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.

: $552.5 million compared to the $584.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year. Revenues- Automotive Products - HomeLink Modules: $29.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.52 million.

Here is how Gentex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Gentex here>>>

Shares of Gentex have returned -8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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