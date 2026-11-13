For the quarter ended September 2026, Bel Fuse (BELFB) reported revenue of $220.51 million, up 23.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.07, compared to $2.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $213.34 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.72, the EPS surprise was +12.87%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Sales- Industrial Technology & Data Solutions : $113.91 million versus $101.54 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $113.91 million versus $101.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Sales- Aerospace, Defense & Rugged Solutions : $106.6 million versus $114.59 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $106.6 million versus $114.59 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Gross Profit- Industrial Technology & Data Solutions : $48.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38.24 million.

: $48.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38.24 million. Segment Gross Profit- Aerospace, Defense & Rugged Solutions: $42.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $47.77 million.

Here is how Bel Fuse performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Bel Fuse here>>>

Shares of Bel Fuse have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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