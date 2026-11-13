The Zacks Manufacturing – General Industrial industry is gaining from solid momentum in the manufacturing sector, increased investments in product development and technological advancements. The industry participants’ efforts to digitalize business operations and expand market presence through strategic acquisitions are also expected to support the industry’s growth.However, cost inflation and challenges due to a shortage of skilled labor have marred the industry's outlook. CR and AIT are a few industry participants that are likely to capitalize on the prevalent opportunities.

About the Industry

The Zacks Manufacturing – General Industrial industry comprises companies that produce a wide range of industrial equipment. Some industry players offer power transmission products, bearings, engineered fluid power components and systems, industrial rubber products, vapor-abrasive blasting equipment, vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems, adhesive, gel coat equipment, flow-control components and linear motion components. Industrial manufacturing companies also reconstruct and assemble pumps, valves, speed reducers and hydraulic motors. The companies provide services to original equipment manufacturing and maintenance, repair and overhaul customers. These end users belong to the mining, oil and gas, forest products, agriculture and food processing, fabricated metals, chemicals and petrochemicals, transportation and utilities industries.

Major Trends Shaping the Future of the Manufacturing General Industrial Industry

Strength in the Manufacturing Sector: The industry has been benefiting from an increase in manufacturing activities. After witnessing a contraction in economic activities for 10 successive months till December 2025, the manufacturing sector expanded for the 10th consecutive month in October. Per the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) report, the Manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index touched 55.5% in October. A figure more than 50% indicates an expansion in manufacturing activity. Also, the New Orders Index expanded, registering 55.5% in the same month.



Investments in Innovation & Technological Advancements: The industry participants’ constant focus on innovation, product upgrades and the development of new products to stay competitive in the market should drive growth. With the gradual development of business models and cutting-edge technologies, several industry players have been banking on digitizing their business operations for a while now. Digitization enables industry participants to boost their competitiveness through enhanced operational productivity, product quality and better cost management.



Acquisition-Based Growth Strategy: The industry players rely on an acquisition-based growth strategy to broaden their customer base and enhance their product portfolio. This helps them foray into new markets and solidify their competitive position. Exposure to various end markets helps industrial manufacturing companies offset risks associated with a single market.



Rising Costs Hurt Margins: Industry participants have been encountering input cost inflation and other expenses, which have been denting profitability. Also, supply-chain issues might increase raw material and other logistics expenses. The latest ISM report’s Supplier Deliveries Index reflects slower deliveries for the 11th straight month in October. The rise in expenses, along with a tough labor market, poses a threat to margins. However, companies have been focused on cost management initiatives to mitigate cost-related challenges. These efforts include simplifying operations, improving supply-chain efficiency and applying disciplined pricing strategies.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Manufacturing – General Industrial industry, housed within the broader Zacks Industrial Products sector, currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #89. This rank places it in the top 36% of 247 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of the member stocks, indicates bright near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.



Given the industry’s bright near-term prospects, we will present a few promising stocks for your portfolio. But before that, it is worth taking a look at the industry’s stock market performance and current valuation.

Industry Lags Sector and the S&P 500

The Zacks Manufacturing – General Industrial industry has underperformed the broader sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite index over the past year. Over this period, the industry has grown 8.6% compared with the sector and the S&P 500 Index’s rise of 10.7% and 13%, respectively.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of forward 12-month Price-to-Earnings (P/E), which is a commonly used multiple for valuing manufacturing stocks, the industry is currently trading at 22.05X compared with the S&P 500’s 18.82X. It is also above the sector’s P/E ratio of 19.61X.



In the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 25.05X and as low as 15.95X, with the median being 21.35X, as the chart below shows.

Price-to-Earnings Ratio vs. SP500

Price-to-Earnings Ratio vs. Sector

4 Manufacturing-General Industrial Stocks Leading the Pack

Parker-Hannifin: This Cleveland, OH-based company supplies precision-engineered solutions to a wide variety of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. Commercial and defense demand across OEM and aftermarket channels is aiding PH’s performance. Also, growth across all market verticals bodes well for the company.



The consensus estimate for this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s 2026 earnings has been revised 6.6% upward over the past 60 days. The company outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 7.8%. Shares of PH surged 15.1% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Price and Consensus: PH

IDEX: Headquartered in Lake Forest, IL, IDEX is an applied solutions company that specializes in a diverse range of applications such as fluid and metering technologies, health and science technologies and fire, safety and other products. The company is benefiting from strength in the Fluid & Metering Technologies segment, driven by an increase in demand for products across the municipal water end market. Higher demand for mining application solutions is also supporting the company’s performance.



This Zacks Rank #2 stock has gained 44.7% in the past year. The company outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 7.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 earnings has been revised 1.9% upward over the past 60 days.

Price and Consensus: IEX

Crane: Based in Stamford, CT, Crane Company manufactures and delivers specialized industrial solutions and components through sales representatives and industrial distributors. CR is well-positioned to gain from its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) business, driven by higher commercial aircraft build rates. Solid momentum in the commercial and military aftermarket businesses, driven by continued high utilization of aircraft, is aiding the company’s performance as well.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 company have gained 14.1% in the past year. The company outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 10.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has been revised 4.4% upward over the past 60 days.

Price and Consensus: CR

Applied Industrial: Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, Applied Industrial is a distributor of value-added industrial products including engineered fluid power components, bearings, specialty flow control solutions, power transmission products and miscellaneous industrial supplies. It is well-positioned to gain from robust demand for technical MRO services. Also, volume gains in fluid power and automation operations bode well.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 company have gained 20.5% in the past year. AIT outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 3.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings has been revised 0.5% upward over the past 60 days.

Price and Consensus: AIT

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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