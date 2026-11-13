An updated edition of the Sept. 22, 2026 article.

The gig economy has witnessed remarkable growth since the pandemic, reshaping traditional employment patterns. By enabling individuals to determine their working hours, manage their workloads and select their preferred work environments, it provides flexibility that conventional jobs often struggle to offer. With workers and businesses increasingly favoring flexible employment models, the gig economy has gained significant traction across various industries.

A major advantage of the gig economy is its potential to improve work-life balance. Many individuals value the independence of working for themselves more than the financial predictability of a regular paycheck. For those seeking greater autonomy in their careers, the ability to choose when, where and how extensively they work frequently takes precedence over the job security associated with conventional employment.

The growing adoption of gig-based services has also enhanced convenience for consumers. Ride-hailing platforms such as UberUBER and LyftLYFT, along with food-delivery providers like DoorDashDASH, depend significantly on independent workers to cater to increasing consumer needs. Likewise, freelance platforms facilitate connections between skilled professionals and companies requiring assistance with short-term assignments. The continued expansion of these businesses highlights the increasing acceptance of flexible, independent employment. Leading technology companies, including AlphabetGOOGL and AmazonAMZN, are also participating in this evolving landscape.

The gig economy's long-term growth prospects remain promising. According to Business Research Insights, the global gig economy market is expected to reach $674.13 billion by the end of 2026 before expanding to $2.52 trillion by 2035. This represents an impressive compound annual growth rate of 15.8% over the 2026-2035 period.

This anticipated expansion presents substantial opportunities for businesses positioned to benefit from the increasing adoption of freelance and platform-driven employment models. Our thematic screens help investors discover companies tied to enduring structural shifts shaping the future of the economy.

Investors seeking exposure to this expanding market can explore our Gig Economy screen to identify companies with promising growth potential. Stocks such as EtsyETSY, Uber and DoorDash warrant attention from investors seeking to benefit from the sector's long-term expansion.

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3 Stocks in Focus

All three stocks discussed below currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Etsy operates a digital marketplace that enables independent creators, artisans and small entrepreneurs to monetize their skills by selling handmade, personalized, vintage and other creative products. Its platform provides opportunities for individuals to establish and operate businesses without the infrastructure typically required for traditional retail operations.

As of December 2025, the Etsy marketplace connected 5.6 million active sellers with 86.5 million active buyers worldwide. According to its 2024 Seller Census, 89% of sellers operated one-person businesses, 97% ran their businesses from home and 59% made their first sale on Etsy. Additionally, 38% used income from their creative businesses to cover household expenses, highlighting the platform's role in supporting independent income generation and entrepreneurship.

Etsy strengthens its gig-economy ecosystem by providing independent sellers with digital tools to manage operations, reach customers and expand their businesses. Its marketplace enables sellers to access payment processing, advertising and shipping services without maintaining their own comprehensive e-commerce infrastructure.

The company has enhanced its Shop Manager dashboard to simplify administrative responsibilities, introduced a Community Hub to connect sellers with resources and launched optional AI-powered tools to support shop management. Improvements in machine learning-based search, product discovery and advertising also help sellers improve product visibility and connect with potential buyers. By reducing operational barriers and facilitating access to a global customer base, Etsy supports flexible, self-directed entrepreneurial activity.

Uber is a major participant in the gig economy, providing flexible earning opportunities to independent drivers and couriers through its digital platform. Its Mobility business connects consumers with independent ride-service providers, while its Delivery segment enables couriers to fulfill orders from restaurants, grocery stores and other retailers.

Operating in more than 70 countries and 15,000 cities, Uber allows individuals to generate income without adhering to conventional employment schedules. Its technology facilitates demand forecasting, real-time matching, dispatching and pricing, helping connect independent service providers with customers. The company also leverages its integrated Mobility and Delivery network to broaden earning opportunities, improve driver utilization and attract individuals who do not have access to vehicles that qualify for passenger transportation.

Uber's gig-economy strategy emphasizes worker flexibility, earnings opportunities and access to benefits. The company develops technology that helps drivers identify locations and periods offering higher earning potential while providing information to manage operating costs. Uber also collaborates with insurance providers to extend protections to independent workers and partners with educational institutions to offer skills development and learning opportunities. Its engagement with policymakers focuses on improving minimum earnings protections, transparency and social benefits without compromising flexible working arrangements. These initiatives reinforce Uber's commitment to supporting independent platform workers while strengthening its ability to attract and retain drivers and couriers.

DoorDash participates in the gig economy through its technology-enabled local commerce platforms, which connect consumers, merchants and delivery service providers. Its DoorDash, Wolt and Deliveroo marketplaces operate across more than 40 countries, facilitating on-demand deliveries from restaurants and other local businesses. The company's platform-based delivery model supports earning opportunities for individuals performing delivery services while allowing merchants to access fulfillment capabilities without developing their own extensive delivery infrastructure.

DoorDash's marketplaces integrate order placement, payment processing and fulfillment services, creating an ecosystem that connects consumer demand with delivery activity. The company's expansion across multiple international markets broadens the geographic reach of its platform-based delivery operations.

DoorDash's gig-economy activities also extend to its Commerce Platform, particularly Drive, its white-label delivery fulfillment service. This offering allows merchants to arrange delivery services for orders placed through their own channels, extending delivery activity beyond DoorDash's consumer-facing marketplaces. Its integrated marketplace and fulfillment infrastructure supports restaurants and retailers seeking flexible order-delivery capabilities while generating additional delivery demand.

The company's acquisition of Deliveroo in October 2025 further expanded its international marketplace footprint, complementing its existing DoorDash and Wolt operations. Together, these platforms strengthen DoorDash's role in the on-demand delivery ecosystem by connecting merchants, consumers and delivery services across a wider range of markets.

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