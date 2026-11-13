Analysts on Wall Street project that TJX (TJX) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $15.81 billion, increasing 4.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TJX metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Marmaxx' will reach $9.33 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- TJX International' reaching $2.19 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- TJX Canada' should come in at $1.59 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- HomeGoods' will reach $2.72 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total' will reach 3.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - U.S.- Sierra' should arrive at 162 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 141 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - HomeGoods' will likely reach 5.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.0%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Marmaxx' at 1.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Comparable Store sales- TJX International (Europe & Australia)' to come in at 4.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.0%.

Analysts forecast 'Comparable Store Sales - TJX Canada - YoY change' to reach 4.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.0% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - U.S. - Marshalls' stands at 1,276 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,248 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Canada - HomeSense' of 164.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 162.00 million.

TJX shares have witnessed a change of -6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TJX is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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