Wall Street analysts forecast that Copa Holdings (CPA) will report quarterly earnings of $4.00 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 4.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.18 billion, exhibiting an increase of 28.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 7.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Copa Holdings metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue' of $1.12 billion. The estimate points to a change of +29.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Load Factor' reaching 88.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 88.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'PRASM (Passenger revenue per ASM)' should come in at N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Yield' will likely reach N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

Analysts expect 'ASMs (Available seat miles)' to come in at 9.54 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.24 billion.

Analysts forecast 'CASM Excl. Fuel' to reach N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

Analysts predict that the 'CASM' will reach N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

The consensus among analysts is that 'RPMs (Revenue passengers miles)' will reach 8.46 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.25 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'RASM' at N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Fuel Gallons Consumed' should arrive at 109 millions of gallons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 96 millions of gallons in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Number of Aircraft' will reach 132 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 121 .

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Expense- Fuel' stands at $438.43 million.

Copa Holdings shares have witnessed a change of +6.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CPA is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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