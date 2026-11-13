Have you assessed how the international operations of Qiagen (QGEN) performed in the quarter ended September 2026? For this diagnostic products maker, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

Upon examining QGEN's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $547.87 million, marking an improvement of 2.9% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of QGEN's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

Unveiling Trends in QGEN's International Revenues

Of the total revenue, $72.6 million came from Asia Pacific, Japan and Rest of World during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 13.3%. This represented a surprise of -1.94% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $74.04 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $72 million, or 13.5%, and $73 million, or 13.7%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $176.95 million in revenue, making up 32.3% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $184.02 million, this meant a surprise of -3.84%. Looking back, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $178 million, or 33.3%, in the previous quarter, and $173 million, or 32.5%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Qiagen to report $573.42 million in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 6.1% from the year-ago quarter. Asia Pacific, Japan and Rest of World and Europe, Middle East and Africa are expected to contribute 12.5% (translating to $71.55 million), and 31% ($177.77 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $2.14 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 2.2% from the year before. The revenues from Asia Pacific, Japan and Rest of World and Europe, Middle East and Africa are expected to make up 13.8%, and 34.4% of this total, corresponding to $295.66 million, and $734.96 million, respectively.

The Bottom Line

Relying on international markets for revenues, Qiagen faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

At present, Qiagen holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might beat the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Reviewing Qiagen's Recent Stock Price Trends

The stock has witnessed an increase of 8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's a decrease of 2.6%. In the same interval, the Zacks Medical sector, to which Qiagen belongs, has registered an increase of 8.4%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw an increase of 11.6%, while the S&P 500 declined by 1.7%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 6.7% during this timeframe.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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