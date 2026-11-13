Have you looked into how M/A-Com (MTSI) performed internationally during the quarter ending September 2026? Considering the widespread global presence of this chipmaker, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

In our recent assessment of MTSI's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $424.82 million, marking an improvement of 62.7% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of MTSI's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

A Closer Look at MTSI's Revenue Streams Abroad

During the quarter, China contributed $182.84 million in revenue, making up 43% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $141.03 million, this meant a surprise of +29.64%. Looking back, China contributed $133.79 million, or 39.1%, in the previous quarter, and $77.08 million, or 29.5%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $50.21 million came from Asia Pacific (excluding China) during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 11.8%. This represented a surprise of -0.38% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $50.4 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $40.24 million, or 11.8%, and $35.02 million, or 13.4%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Other Countries generated $44.97 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 10.6% of the total. This represented a surprise of -21.07% compared to the $56.97 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Other Countries accounted for $47.06 million (13.8%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $36.75 million (14.1%) to the total revenue.

International Revenue Predictions

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that M/A-Com will post revenues of $455.04 million, which reflects an increase of 67.5% the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 32% from China ($145.61 million), 10.8% from Asia Pacific (excluding China) ($49.02 million) and 12.4% from Other Countries ($56.55 million).

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $1.91 billion, which is an improvement of 44.1% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: China will contribute 33% ($630.91 million), Asia Pacific (excluding China) 11% ($211 million) and Other Countries 12.8% ($245.06 million) to the total revenue.

The Bottom Line

M/A-Com's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At the moment, M/A-Com has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signifying that it may outperform the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Exploring Recent Trends in Stock Price

The stock has declined by 9.4% over the past month compared to the 2.6% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which includes M/A-Com,has decreased 11.5% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a loss of 7.7% relative to the S&P 500's 1.7% decline. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 8.2% decrease.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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