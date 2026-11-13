Have you assessed how the international operations of MKS (MKSI) performed in the quarter ended September 2026? For this maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

While delving into MKSI's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.41 billion, marking an increase of 43% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting MKSI's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

Decoding MKSI's International Revenue Trends

Japan generated $91 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 6.4% of the total. This represented a surprise of +40.63% compared to the $64.71 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Japan accounted for $78 million (6.3%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $56 million (5.7%) to the total revenue.

Other International accounted for 17.9% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $253 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -10.88%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $283.88 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Other International contributed $238 million (19.1%) and $264 million (26.7%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $90 million came from Singapore during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 6.4%. This represented a surprise of -1.72% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $91.57 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $78 million, or 6.3%, and $60 million, or 6.1%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, China contributed $334 million in revenue, making up 23.6% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million, this meant a surprise of +3.58%. Looking back, China contributed $292 million, or 23.4%, in the previous quarter, and $236 million, or 23.9%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $82 million came from Taiwan during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 5.8%. This represented a surprise of -6.57% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $87.77 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $87 million, or 7%, and $70 million, or 7.1%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

International Market Revenue Projections

Wall Street analysts expect MKS to report $1.49 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 44.3% from the year-ago quarter. Japan, Other International, Singapore, China and Taiwan are expected to contribute 4.9% (translating to $72.94 million), 18.1% ($270.38 million), 5.9% ($88.21 million), 20.9% ($311.6 million), and 5.7% ($84.3 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $5.16 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 31.3% from the year before. The revenues from Japan, Other International, Singapore, China and Taiwan are expected to make up 5.3%, 19.7%, 6.4%, 22.7%, and 6.2% of this total, corresponding to $272.08 million, $1.02 billion, $331.63 million, $1.17 billion, and $318.09 million, respectively.

Wrapping Up

MKS' reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At the moment, MKS has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signifying that it may outperform the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Exploring Recent Trends in Stock Price

The stock has witnessed a decline of 3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's a decrease of 2.6%. In the same interval, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, to which MKS belongs, has registered a decrease of 11.5%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw a decrease of 21.4%, while the S&P 500 declined by 1.7%. In comparison, the sector experienced a decline of 8.2% during this timeframe.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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