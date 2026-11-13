Wall Street analysts expect Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to post quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.3%. Revenues are expected to be $3.31 billion, up 33.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Palo Alto metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Product' will reach $539.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subscription and support' reaching $2.77 billion. The estimate points to a change of +35.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Support' should arrive at $828.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Subscription' will likely reach $1.94 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +42.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'RPO (Remaining Performance Obligation)' to reach $20.85 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $15.50 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Product gross profit Non-GAAP' should come in at $424.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $348.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Subscription and support gross profit Non-?GAAP' to come in at $2.06 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.55 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Subscription and support gross profit GAAP' stands at $1.99 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.49 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Product gross profit GAAP' at $398.84 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $345.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Palo Alto shares have witnessed a change of -12.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PANW is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This innovative software-as-a-service firm upped its user base +22% year over year. That rate is increasing and margins are expanding as AI efficiencies take effect. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners, but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like D-Wave Quantum, which shot up +680.1%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research