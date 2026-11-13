Analysts on Wall Street project that Woodward (WWD) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.50 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 19.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.13 billion, increasing 14% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Woodward metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Aerospace' will reach $769.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Industrial' stands at $367.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment earnings- Aerospace' at $185.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $162.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment earnings- Industrial' will reach $67.31 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $49.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Woodward shares have recorded returns of -0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WWD will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This innovative software-as-a-service firm upped its user base +22% year over year. That rate is increasing and margins are expanding as AI efficiencies take effect. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners, but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like D-Wave Quantum, which shot up +680.1%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research