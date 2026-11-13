In its upcoming report, Lowe's (LOW) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.86 per share, reflecting a decline of 6.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $22.38 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Lowe's metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Total' of 1,764 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,756 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales floor square footage - Total' will reach 196.31 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 196.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales per store' should come in at $12.61 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.85 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average store size selling square feet' should arrive at 111.43 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 111.00 thousand.

Over the past month, Lowe's shares have recorded returns of +16.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LOW will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This innovative software-as-a-service firm upped its user base +22% year over year. That rate is increasing and margins are expanding as AI efficiencies take effect. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners, but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like D-Wave Quantum, which shot up +680.1%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research